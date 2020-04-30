‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake In Works At Disney With Russo Brothers Producing, ‘Shang-Chi’ Scribe Writing

Deadline has confirmed that a live action version of the Disney 1997 animated feature Hercules is in development with Anthony and Joe Russo producing and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings screenwriter David Callaham tapped to write.

Russos are set to produce through their AGBO label.

Though not one of the uber huge grossing animated musicals of the studio’s 1990s renaissance, Hercules was Disney’s prime 1997 summer animated toon grossing $99.1M domestic, and over $153M WW.

The original pic, which followed the son of Zeus and Hera as he’s stripped of his immortality as an infant and becomes a true hero, had 18 credited writers with Ron Clements and Jon Musker as directors.