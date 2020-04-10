‘Hellraiser’ To Be Helmed By ‘Night House’ Director David Bruckner

Spyglass’ reboot of cult horror hit Hellraiser has tapped David Bruckner to direct, Deadline has learned.

Bruckner helmed Night House which made its world premiere at Sundance earlier this year. He’ll direct Hellraiser off a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David Goyer, who also produced Night House, wrote the story for the new take on Hellraiser and is producing through his Phantom Four studio alongside Keith Levine. Deadline broke the news at Sundance that Night House was going to Searchlight for $12M.

Over three decades, the Hellraiser franchise has spawned ten films, graphic novels and merchandise. The original movie was based on Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart and followed the resurrection of Frank, who opens a door to another dimension and saw his body destroyed by the Cenobites, who are creatures from Hell that grant sadomasochistic pleasures to those who call upon them. The most notable of them is Pinhead (who is the face of Hellraiser). Years later, Frank’s brother Larry moves into their late mother’s abandoned house with new wife Julia. He has an accident, which triggers Frank’s resurrection, and soon enables the Cenobites to come forth again.