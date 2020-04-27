HBO Max Buys Film Pitch ‘Catching Out;’ ‘Beautiful Boy’s Nic Sheff Scripting & ‘13 Reasons Why’’s Brian Yorkey Producing With Makeready’s Brad Weston

EXCLUSIVE: Upstart HBO Max has closed a deal for Catching Out, a feature pitch that will be scripted by Nic Sheff with 13 Reasons Why creator Brian Yorkey producing with Makeready’s Brad Weston.

HBO Max stepped up in a competitive situation for a drama that is an exploration of a youth subculture.

Yorkey created the Netflix zeitgeist series 13 Reasons Why and he won the Tony and Pulitzer for Broadway’s Next to Normal. Sheff worked with Yorkey as a co-producer, writer and story editor on 13 Reasons Why, and he was played by Timothée Chalamet in the film Beautiful Boy, which chronicled his addiction struggle in a movie that combined Nic’s memoir, Tweak, with the one written by his father David Sheff, which was titled Beautiful Boy.

Jeff Sommerville is exec producer, and Makeready’s Negin Salmasi will co-produce with Kat Ramberg EP.

WME reps Yorkey.