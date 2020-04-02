HBO To Stream 500 Hours Of Free Programming, Including Full Seasons Of ‘Veep’, ‘The Wire’, ‘Silicon Valley’

HBO is doing its part to provide some entertainment relief for everyone who’s staying home amid the coronavirus crisis. The premium cabler is making nearly 500 hours of top programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO GO without a subscription beginning Friday, April 3.
The content includes every episode of nine iconic HBO series such as The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under and The Wire; Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO’s current catalog like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Crazy, Stupid, Love; and 10 HBO documentaries and docuseries including McMillion$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed.
The programming will be available to stream by downloading the HBO Now or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONow.com or HBOGo.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days.
This is the first time HBO has made this volume of streaming programming available outside of the paywall. As people hunker down and self-isolate during the viral crisis, content providers are moving to draw viewers in. Showtime recently announced it was offering a free 30-day trial to new customers.
The full list of HBO streaming content follows below:
Full Series
- Ballers (5 Seasons)
- Barry (2 Seasons)
- Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)
- Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)
- The Sopranos (7 Seasons)
- Succession (2 Seasons)
- True Blood (7 Seasons
- Veep (7 Seasons)
- The Wire (5 Seasons)
Docuseries and Documentaries
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- McMillion$
- True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest
Warner Bros. Theatricals
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn’t It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
