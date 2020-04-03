‘The Third Day’: HBO & Sky Move Immersive Drama To Fall Due To COVID-19 Crisis

Jude Law and Naomie Harris interactive drama The Third Day is the latest scripted to move to the fall as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The six-part limited series, which was created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, was originally scheduled to launch on Monday May 11. It also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine.

Deadline understands that post-production for the series was affected by the production shutdown.

It comes after the WarnerMedia-owned premium network also moved Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant drama The Undoing to the fall as a result of the crisis.

The series will tell three, stand-alone but interconnected stories. Two of them will form part of the show’s six-episode run, while the third will take place in the UK as an innovative live event.

The first part is “Summer”, written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden. Told over three episodes, “Summer” follows the story of Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious Island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

Following “Summer”, viewers will get the chance to become part of The Third Day world at a major immersive theatre event. Created by Punchdrunk and directed by Felix Barrett, audiences will inhabit the story as it happens, live. Places will be limited, so audiences will also be able to follow the events online.

The Third Day concludes with “Winter”: told over a further three episodes. Written by Kit de Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, it follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The Third Day is a co-production between HBO and Sky. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk International. Kelly executive produces with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, Barrett for Punchdrunk International, Munden and Lowthorpe. Adrian Sturges serves as producer. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin also are writers for the series.