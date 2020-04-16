HBO’s Noir ‘Perry Mason’ Reboot Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer

This isn’t your grandfather’s Perry Mason. The trailer for HBO’s reboot of the classic courtroom drama looks to draw a lot more on Chinatown than the episodic formula followed by the long running CBS drama starring Raymond Burr.

Debuting June 21 at 9 p.m., the new Perry Mason stars Emmy winner Matthew Rhys in an origin story of the famed criminal defense attorney. Rhys’ character is plying his trade amid the crosscurrents of 1931 Los Angeles. It’s the Great Depression, but the city is also experiencing an oil boom, hosting the Olympic Games and, of course, the center of a growing film industry.

The cast includes John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange and Robert Patrick.

Executive producers are Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and TV vet Timothy Van Patten (who also directs). Co-executive producer is Aida Rodgers. Matthew Rhys is the producer of the series created by Rolin Jones & Ron Fitzgerald and based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

See the teaser trailer below.