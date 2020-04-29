HBO Max Will Be Available On Google And Android Platforms At Launch

Days after announcing a pact with Apple to make HBO Max available at launch on May 27, WarnerMedia has announced a similar distribution deal with Google for the streaming service.

AT&T-owned WarnerMedia said the deal will put Max on Google platforms and devices and on Google Play, Android phones and tablets and devices, and Chromebooks. At launch, current HBO NOW subscribers on Google Play will be able to log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app.

“The availability of HBO Max across Android, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast devices and on Google Play adds to our growing list of distribution options that will be offered to customers at launch,” distribution chief Rich Warren said. “We’re pleased to make HBO Max available to the significant base of customers who access content across Google’s platforms and devices.”

In addition to Apple, HBO Max will be available via YouTube TV, Charter and AT&T’s wireless and pay-TV platforms. The streaming service will feature 10,000 hours of film and TV programming from HBO, Warner Bros., the Turner networks and other parts of the company, plus a slate of originals and acquisitions. It is the last of several major challengers to Netflix coming to market in recent months, joining similar efforts from Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal.

Distribution deals are key elements of the customer acquisition strategy of the new arrivals. Disney set a deal with Verizon and NBCU enlisted Cox as a launch partner. Apple is offering a free year of Apple TV+ to anyone buying one of its devices.