WarnerMedia Sets HBO Max Launch Date

WarnerMedia has set the launch date for HBO Max. The streaming service is set to debut on May 27.

The service will launch with series include Anna Kendrick’s Love Life, doc feature On The Record, non-scripted series Legendary and Craftopia and kids series including Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. It is set to cost $14.99 per month and will eventually have around 10,000 hours of content.

The AT&T unit initially revealed that it was launching a streaming service in October 2018, before unveiling the HBO Max brand in July 2019.

The service will have a mix of big library titles including Friends, South Park and The Big Bang Theory and original series such as a reboot of Gossip Girl, Kaley Cuoco’s The Flight Attendant and Ansel Elgort’s Tokyo Vice.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that J.J. Abrams was working on three shows for the service, Overlook, set in Stephen King’s The Shining universe, a DC Justice League Dark show and period drama Duster.

Unfortunately, for WarnerMedia, the non-scripted Friends reunion special, which was to be the lynchpin of its massive Friends deal, will not be ready in time for launch thanks to the recent production shutdown.

Content for the service is overseen by Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS and truTV, and Sarah Aubrey, head of original content.

HBO Max will be available online and via a number of platforms including Charter Communications and YouTube’s TV MVPD service.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

“Consumers will quickly see that HBO Max is set apart by a foundation of loved brands built over decades but stitched together with a distinctive voice and product experience,” added Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Our team has meticulously selected a world class library catalogue and collaborated with top creators across all genres to offer a monthly cadence of original series and movies that we will program and promote for cultural impact.”

“It is thrilling to be approaching the launch of HBO Max so we can finally share the first wave of content our teams have been developing in partnership with a group of unparalleled creators,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “The originals slate available at launch represents a diverse range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming still to come.”