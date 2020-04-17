HBO Max Cooks Up ‘Hot Dog’, Comedy Canine Competition Series From Jax Media & ‘Making It’ EP Nicolle Yaron

Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona is the inspiration for and a judge on a comedy competition series for HBO Max. The streamer has ordered Hot Dog (w/t) from Jax Media and Making It exec producer Nicolle Yaron.

The series, which consists of 12 half-hour episodes, will feature three dog groomers facing off against each other with a series of challenges. Each episode will include challenges as the contestants aim to find the best canine looks. The show will feature commentary from celebrity guests and a host, while Rona will lead the judging panel.

Rona, known for being dog groomer to stars such as Katy Perry, has built an online following with her signature slo-motion dog blow dry videos. She is also the author of Groomed and has appeared on shows including Drunk History and New Girl.

It is the latest competition series for HBO Max, which launches in May, following voguing competition series Legendary and design competition series The Greatest Space.

Hot Dog will be executive produced by Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell along with Making It’s Nicolle Yaron and Jess Rona. Abi McCarthy has been tapped as showrunner.

“Jess Rona has made a name for herself as dog groomer-to-the stars and it is so fun to be able to bring her incredibly successful online brand and business to life in this way,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president of original non-fiction and kids programming for HBO Max. “Expect pure escapism that the whole family can watch together and root for their favorite pooch with the most fabulous and creative trans-fur-mations.”