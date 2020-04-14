HBO Europe Enlists Spanish Directors To Film Short Stories At Home For Lockdown Anthology Series

HBO Europe has commissioned five Spanish directors to create stories from their homes for a coronavirus-inspired anthology series titled At Home (En Casa).

Leticia Dolera (Perfect Life), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (Mother), Paula Ortiz (The Bride), Carlos Marqués-Marcet (The Days To Come) and Elena Martín (Julia ist) have been supplied with basic equipment, including a smartphone, to make their episode — but the rest is up to them.

They will have to use their homes and the people they are isolating with as the environment and protagonists for their 15-minute stories, which examine the situation created by COVID-19. The different stories will contain romantic comedy, drama, and some fantasy elements, examining questions such as: what if isolating with your partner makes you realize they are not who you thought they were?

At Home will launch in Spain in the coming weeks before being made available internationally. The series was created by Warner Bros. Itvp España in collaboration with Caballo Films.