Hasan Minhaj, Sen. Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle And More Board All Americans Movement To Support Marginalized Communities Impacted By COVID-19

Asian cultural collective Gold House has teamed with Andrew Yang’s Humanity Forward to launch The All Americans Movement, an initiative that helps unify support cross-cultural support for marginalized communities affected by COVID-19. The campaign has garnered support from numerous multicultural leaders and celebrities like Hasan Minhaj, Sen. Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle, Olivia Munn, John Leguizamo, Joseph Gordon Levitt, George Takei, Daniel Dae Kim, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Marc Cuban, Sophia Bush and many more.

The initiative is also driven by nearly 100 volunteer partnerships between independent businesses, nonprofit organizations including fashion houses 3.1PhillipLim, Prabal Gurung, Monse, Li, Inc., among others. Businesses are selling #AllAmericans-inspired products whose proceeds will go towards medical relief, combatting racism, and economic stimulus. Nonprofit organizations are working to provide resources and funds to support and empower marginalized communities. All the while, multicultural leaders are launching an #AllAmericans social media campaign. All are under the newly allamericans.us, an online destination that catalogs ways the public can fulfill medical supply needs, curb racism and violent actions against minority groups, and support additional independent companies.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S., Donald Trump and his administration started to label it as the “Chinese Virus” despite reports indicating the United States’ condition came from Europe. As a result, anti-Asian attacks and harassment started to surge across the country. In addition, Black and Latinx communities have higher COVID-19-induced fatalities than any other group. Reports found that the Black community represents 72% of COVID-19 deaths in Chicago while Latinx Americans represent 34% of COVID-19 deaths in New York City. Brick and mortar businesses — particularly those owned by Asians — have seen a 40-80% decline in business.

“Crises often force us to retreat to what we know — too often, at the expense of others, but COVID-19 does not discriminate, which is why we cannot either,” Bing Chen, Chairman, Gold House, told Deadline. “Asians have slurs and acid thrown at us; the African American and Latinx communities have systemic bias masked in health care systems and employment thrown at them daily.”

He continued, “Surviving this — and the months to come — is going to take all communities, all industries, and all nations to fortify resources for a cure, more proactive prevention, and fluid lines for empathy that will hopefully endure this pandemic. This is a wakeup call for how we can — and must– all rise together. It is the only way our species endured any catastrophe. And it’s the only way — being tougher together — that we’ll get through tomorrow.”

Gold House’s Chen and Humanity Forward’s Yang co-created the All Americans movement alongside Wen Zhou & Phillip Lim of 3.1PhillipLim, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim of Monse, Patrick Li of Li, Inc., the NYC-based ad agency Barrel, Capsule Wallets and Brian Yang of 408 Films. Other creatives who have boarded the All Americans Movement include Noah Centineo, Jay Williams, Pamela Adlon, Dane Dehaan, Lisa Ling, Fat Joe, Joel McHale, Richard Marx, JJ Redick, Teri Hatcher, Sue Bird, Alyssa Milano, Van Jones, Marcellus Wiley, Taylor Rapp, Megan Rapinoe, among many more.