Writer-Showrunner Hannah Shakespeare Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Writer and showrunner Hannah Shakespeare has signed with APA.

Shakespeare created the crime drama series Killer Women, based on the Argentine format, which aired for one season on ABC. Shakespeare also served as executive producer on the series, which starred Tricia Helfer. She also recently worked on Bright 2, Netflix’s sequel to the 2017 hit starring Will Smith, and served as executive producer on Family Crimes at Starz, both with David Ayer. She most recently served as co-executive producer on the third season of The Sinner at USA.

Shakespeare’s previous television credits include Runaway, Close to Home, Ghost Whisperer, Bionic Woman, The Playboy Club and The Whole Truth. She also wrote the pilot for medical drama Gimme Shelter that Chris Chulack directed for John Wells Productions at CBS.

Shakespeare began her writing career in features before segueing to television, working with Ron Bass on My Best Friend’s Wedding, Stepmom and Entrapment. She also wrote the films Loverboy for Kevin Bacon, and The Raven starring John Cusack.

She continues to be repped by The Gotham Group and attorney Michael Fuller.