Netflix’s ‘Hannah Gadsby: Douglas’ Comedy Special Sets Launch Date

Hannah Gadsby’s new stand-up comedy special, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, has been set for a May 26 worldwide launch by Netflix. Creator and star of 2018 Netflix comedy special Nanette, Gadsby toured Douglas — which is named for her eldest dog — beginning last year in Melbourne. The North American tour kicked off in San Francisco in April 2019 and also had an Off Broadway engagement last summer in New York.

Gadsby’s Nanette was met with critical acclaim when it bowed on Netflix in June 2018. The stand-up performance also had a sold-out New York run that year. Part comedy special and part intimate storytelling, Nanette won a Peabody Award as well as the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special Emmy and the Just For Laughs’ Special of the Year prize.

The Netflix special of Hannah Gadsby: Douglas was recorded in Los Angeles. Says the streamer, “You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.”

When Gadsby originally announced the special last year, she said, “I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

In announcing the Off Broadway run of the show, producers noted, “While Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they’ve inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn’t possibly expect.”