Gunpowder & Sky, Circle of Confusion Form Joint Venture To Produce Sci-Fi & Horror Projects

Entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky has entered a deal with Circle of Confusion to develop and produce films and TV projects, which will be mined from writers, directors, and producers who have had their work released on Dust or Alter, Gunpowder’s sci-fi and horror brands, respectively.

The joint-venture will also focus on nurturing new talent who will have the opportunity to be repped by Circle of Confusion’s managers, while Dust and Akter filmmakers will also have fast-track access to Circle of Confusion’s list of managers and clients.

“Championing the next generation of filmmakers has always been part of our DNA, and since launching DUST and ALTER a few years ago, we have curated, produced and showcased more than 500 films on our channels,” said Floris Bauer, Gunpowder & Sky President. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Circle, further developing DUST and ALTER IP, and unearthing breakthrough talent from our network of diverse global creators. With their track record of discovering the creators behind films and series like The Matrix, The Walking Dead, John Wick and Black Panther, we hope that together we are lucky enough to build an iconic franchise or two”.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our collaboration with Gunpowder & Sky on their DUST and ALTER brands. DUST and ALTER are premier channels for the kind of cutting edge sci-fi and horror IP and creators that Circle has been successful with fostering for decades. Working with the Gunpowder & Sky team to launch these talented filmmakers and create exceptional film and television is a strategically seamless and powerful step for both our companies,” said the Circle of Confusion partners.

In the wake of the changing theatrical landscape due to the current health crisis, Gunpowder & Sky released its first film, an Irish sci-fi/thriller titled Sea Fever, on sci-fi channel Dust, which is now available in the UK, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands in addition to the U.S.