Guillermo Del Toro, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu And More To Participate In Array Film Fellowship Tweet-A-Thon

Ava DuVernay’s Array is presenting its fourth filmmaker tweet-a-thon, Array Film Fellowship. The annual daylong social media event is set to kick off on April 30 at 9 am PT and will run for a staggering 10 hours and feature the voices of over 50 directors.

From Academy Award winners to veterans to legends to new voices the takeover will feature Guillermo Del Toro, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Julie Dash, Jill Soloway, Patricia Cardoso, Mira Nair, George Tillman, Victoria Mahoney, Diane Paragas, Nisha Ganatra, Prentice Penny, Numa Perrier and many more.

The filmmakers will wax poetic on the social media platform and share details about their craft, latest projects, take questions from film lovers and encourage people to stay home for public safety. For those who want to follow along, the conversation will use the dedicated hashtag #ARRAYNow.

“The Array Film Fellowship is our way of conjuring community, creativity and conversation while we’re all staying at home during these unprecedented times,” said Array founder Ava DuVernay, who will also participate in the tweet-a-thon. “With the support and enthusiasm of our friends at Twitter, along with dozens of my fellow filmmakers, we hope the event brings solace and solidarity to those who join us.”

“We’re honored to host ARRAY’s fourth annual filmmaker tweet-a-thon and partner with the brilliant Ava DuVernay and her wonderful and creative team,” said Lara Cohen, Head of Global Partner Solutions at Twitter. “Highlighting voices and connecting artists to their audience with conversations is core to Twitter, and never has that felt more important. This is going to be a magical day for #FilmTwitter!”

Below is a roster of filmmakers participating:

Oscar winners/nominees: Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Liz Garbus (Whatever Happened, Miss Simone), Matthew Cherry (Hair Love), Roger Ross Williams (Life, Animated), Yance Ford (Strong Island), Ava DuVernay (13th).

Gamechangers: Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip), Jill Soloway (Afternoon Delight), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) George Tillman (The Hate U Give)

Veterans: Julie Dash (Daughters of the Dust), Patricia Cardoso (Real Women Have Curves), Michael Schultz (Cooley High), Bill Duke (A Rage in Harlem), Ernest Dickerson (Juice), Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala), Robert Townsend (The Five Heartbeats), Chris Eyre (Smoke Signals)

New Guard: Victoria Mahoney (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker); Nia DaCosta (Candyman), Blitz Bazawule (The Burial of Kojo), J.D. Dillard (Sleight), Diane Paragas (Yellow Rose), Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), Tayarisha Poe (Sela and the Spades), Prentice Penny (Uncorked), Phillip Youmans (Burning Cane), Numa Perrier (Jezebel)