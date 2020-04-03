‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Hits Viewership Season High, CBS Cashes In With ‘Broke’ Debut

As confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic broke 1 million worldwide for the first time, America took to the small screen in some record numbers last night.

Once again topping Thursday in the adults 18-49 demographic and up a tenth from last week, Grey’s Anatomy (1.4) had its best audience this season with 7.13 million tuning into to the latest love triangle at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Up almost 10% in viewers over last week, Grey’s previous audience season high was the 7.04 million of its March 19 airing

Unsurprisingly, with a down a tenth Station 19 (1.1) and the upticking midseason return of How to Get Away with Murder (0/6), ABC won last night’s primetime in the key demo with a 1.0 – like it did on March 26.

However, with an average of 7.14 million sets of eyeballs, viewership easily belonged to CBS, who were second among the 18-49s with a 0.9. Worth noting, as we do, that Univision was third nationwide in the key demo on Thursday with a 0.6, followed by NBC and Fox’s 0.5 overall rating.

On the other hand, there were a lot of season highs on CBS with nearly 10 million watching Young Sheldon (1.3), plus Mom (1.0) and Tommy (0.6). Back for a fourth season, Man with a Plan (0.9) was pretty standard in its demo performance, but, with 7.14 million tuning in, had its highest viewership result since way way back in its first season on February 13, 2017, when the Matt LeBlanc starrer hit an audience of 7.20 million.

In the middle of all that CBS action, the return of NCIS vet Pauley Perrette to the network with Broke (0.9) was a good payoff for all concerned. Even with the likes of Mixed-ish and CBS’s own Bob Hearts Abishola for the best comedy demo debut of the season, the hard times series had the richest viewership for any sitcom this roller coaster season with 7.14 million.

Over on NBC, both Superstore (0.7) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5) were down two tenths from last week. Indebted (0.3) and Law & Order SVU (0.6) had a slight stumble of a tenth each in the demo too with a Will & Grace (0.3) repeat at 9 PM.

Fox’s Last Man Standing (0.7) also took a dip from last week and was down a tenth from its March 26 show. The rest of Fox’s night was all encores, as was the case for the entire night on the CW.

Have a healthy and safe-at-home weekend.