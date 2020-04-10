‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale Ratings Top Thursday; ‘Broke’ Settles In For Week 2

The Season 16 finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday was primetime’s top-rated show, drawing a 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and a season-high 7.31 million viewers. With the night’s most watched program Station 19 (1.3, 7.51M) as its lead-in and How to Get Away With Murder (0.6, 2.97M) following, the network swept the night in both Nielsen Live+Same Day metrics.

Grey’s, which was forced to shut down four episodes shy of its 25-episode order because of the coronavirus pandemic, aired Episode 21, “Put on a Happy Face,” which became the season finale. It was steady in with last week, while Station 19 grew two tenths. HTGAWM, which kicked off its final six episodes last week, was even.

CBS aired back to back originals of Man With a Plan, with its 8:30 PM episode (0.8, 6.03M) off a tenth from last week’s Season 4 premiere and 9 PM (0.7, 5.99M) off two tenths. The Pauley Perrette sitcom Broke (0.7, 5.22M) returned off two tenths from its debut last week, which had marked the best viewership for any new sitcom this season with 7.14 million sets of eyeballs. Tommy (0.6, 5.25M) was steady.

NBC featured fresh episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 2.12M), up a tenth, and the I Love Lucy-themed episode of Will & Grace (0.6, 2.67M), which tied the show’s second best rating of the season and was the season’s second most-watched episode. It dipped a tenth from its last original March 19 when it hit a season high. Indebted (0.3, 1.41) was even.

Fox’s only original was the 8 PM Last Man Standing (0.6, 4.07M), off a tenth, while the CW aired repeats.