‘Grease: Rydell High’: Annabel Oakes To Write & EP HBO Max Spinoff Series

EXCLUSIVE: Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent) is set to write the pilot episode and executive produce Grease: Rydell High, HBO Max’s musical series inspired by the iconic 1978 film, from Paramount TV Studios.

Set in and around the world of Rydell High, the Grease offshoot reimagines the global smash hit movie with familiar as well as new characters. Still the 1950s, Ridell High will feature big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs and will tackle the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle

That is an age and themes Oakes has extensive experience bringing to television. She most recently wrote and directed the YouTube pilot The Edge of Seventeen, based on the movie of the same name. She also has written and directed episodes of Netflix’s Atypical and served as a writer on MTV’s Awkward.

Grease: Rydell High, which is being championed by WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt, has a straight-to-series order. It comes from Picturestart, Temple Hill and Paramount Television.

Oakes, whose writing and directing credits also include I’m Sorry and Brew Brothers, is repped by Kaplan/Perrone and The Nord Group.