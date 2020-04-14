Gravitas Ventures Picks Up North American Rights To Documentaries ‘Gamemaster’ & ‘Find Your Groove’

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to three movies from Concourse Media: board game doc Gamemaster, music film Find Your Groove and low-budget rom-com Daddy Issues.

Gamemaster, currently set for a July release, dives into the world of the board game industry and hones in on five game designers who have had big success or are trying to break through. Talking heads include Klaus Teuber (The Settlers of Catan), Matt Leacock (Pandemic,) and Elan Lee (Exploding Kittens). The film is directed by Charles Mruz and produced by Jimmy Nguyen, Wally Schrass, Kristopher Wile, Jason Rose and Jennifer Tocquigny.

Find Your Groove focuses on the power of music in society and the importance of arts programs throughout the public education system. The doc features Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Bennet, Dave Navarro, Rosario Dawson, Wynton Marsalis, Norman Lear, Neve Campbell, Dionne Warwick, Esai Morales, Kenny Loggins, Bob Saget and Kevin Bacon. The film was directed by Mike Kirk and produced by Martin Guigi and Warren Ostergard.

Daddy Issues follows a female stand-up comic who inherits a multi-million-dollar company from her estranged father and is forced to move from London to Los Angeles to run it and figure out her life in the process. Kimberley Datnow co-wrote, produced and stars in the film directed by Laura Holliday.

The deals were closed by Concourse’s Matthew Shreder with Tony Piantedosi and Brett Rogalsky at Gravitas.

“Any support that we can provide distributors to ensure their slates remain full for the foreseeable future is a constructive measure that we can facilitate out of the independent film world,” stated Concourse Media’s CEO Matthew Shreder. “Gravitas is a great partner that is able to place content across all major cable VOD platforms, digital and streaming services, which can sometimes be much more advantageous than just going direct to one platform,” said Shreder.