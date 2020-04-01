‘Gossip Girl’: Newcomer Savannah Smith To Star In HBO Max Reboot Series

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max’s upcoming Gossip Girl reboot has cast young actress Savannah Smith for a lead role. This marks the first booking for Smith who is currently studying acting at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Start of production on the 10-episode series, from Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios, has been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Details about Smith’s character are not released but she is believed to be one of the cool girls at the school.

Smith joins fellow leads Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay as well as Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno

Safran executive produces with Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer.

Smith is repped by APA.