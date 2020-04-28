‘Goosebumps’ Live-Action Series In Works By Neal H. Moritz & Scholastic

EXCLUSIVE: A live-action Goosebumps series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books is in the works for the small screen. Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, is teaming with Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV, where Moritz’s Original Film is under a deal, to develop the series.

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation,” said Iole Lucchese., Scholastic Entertainment President and Chief Strategy Officer. “From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

Neal H. Moritz Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The series will be executive produced by Lucchese, along with Caitlin Friedman, Scholastic’s SVP & General Manager, Moritz and Originals Head of Television Pavun Shetty.

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the best-selling book series of all time, with more than 350 million English-language books in print, plus international editions in 32 languages. The original hit live-action Goosebumps TV series was rated #1 for five consecutive seasons in the 1990s. The series was an anthology of stories about children finding themselves in creepy and unusual situations, typically involving supernatural elements. The property also spawned two hugely-successful motion pictures starring Jack Black, released in 2015 and 2018, which Moritz produced and which together grossed more than $250 million.

The books became a global mega brand and a $2 billion consumer products program at retail, and continue to be a success with the current Goosebumps SlappyWorld book series. Scholastic’s Home Base web and app experience features a Goosebumps area, where players can chat with the character Slappy, play games, and read and listen to excerpts from the books. In addition, the classic TV series is accessible to viewers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

“I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike,” said Moritz.