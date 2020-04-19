‘Good Morning America’ Gets First Meghan Markle Interview Since Megxit

Meghan Markle will talk with Good Morning America on Monday, marking her first television interview since she and Prince Harry split from the royal family. The subject? Elephant, the Disney documentary film that she narrated.

Markle and Harry have been seen recently delivering food to Los Angeles shut-ins for the Project Angel Food charity. The couple recently relocated to Los Angeles and reportedly are living in Malibu while searching for a permanent home and establishing their new business endeavors.

The ABC morning show is promoting Markle as a special guest for Monday’s show, as a voiceover says she’ll offer “an exclusive first look” at the documentary. Hard-hitting questions on their Megxit decision and President Trump’s recent vow not to provide taxpayer paid security are likely off the table.

The documentary is a Disney+ streaming film that follows an elephant herd on a journey through Zimbabwe and Botswana.