‘Good Morning America’ Cameraman Tony Greer Dies From Coronavirus Complications

ABC’s Good Morning America cameraman Tony Greer has died from complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, co-anchor Robin Roberts said Wednesday.

“He was such a bright light working at our studio for more than six years,” Roberts said. “You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away.”

“We love Tony and so many things that he loved. He loved his family, his beloved mother Fanny, his sister Janet, his brother Kevin. He loved taking his nieces, nephews, any relative who came to visit him, he’d take them out and show them the city. He loved his longtime girlfriend Robin, we are thinking of her,” Roberts said.

She added: “She lives in his hometown, Chicago. They loved traveling the world together. We loved every single moment we were blessed to spend and share with Tony,” Roberts continued. “Our condolences to his family in Chicago. To his mother Fanny, we have to say this to you ma’am, your son was a good man. He was kind, he was thoughtful, he was always a gentleman.”

Co-anchor Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos also spoke about Greer, calling him a “lovely spirit” and a “total pro,” . “Tony and I shared the early shift in the breakfast room and he was a constant gentleman, such a lovely man with such a lovely spirit,” Stephanopoulos said. “Just a total pro, and someone that was a joy to see everyday,” said Strahan. “Always a good morning, always a smile. He will be missed here in our studio.”