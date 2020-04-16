‘God Friended Me’ Star Violett Beane Saddened By “The End Of The Road For The God Squad”

Violett Beane, who starred as Cara Bloom on CBS’ God Friended Me, has taken to Instagram to share her feelings of sadness about the cancellation of the series and to say thank you to fans.

Beginning with “Disclaimer: SADNESS :( Beane writes “Unfortunately this is the end of the road for the god squad. We found out yesterday that our show will not be continuing for a third season.”

She continues, “I’ve been so humbled by all of the messages I’ve received from all of you throughout these last two years, about how much these stories have impacted your lives and helped you through some tough times. That’s all any of us could’ve hoped for and I’m glad we were able to give you that for the two years that we did.”

She went on to thank her co-stars, the show’s creators and producers.

God Friended Me, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods., will end with a two-hour series finale on April 26, 8:00-10 PM.

Brandon Micheal Hall, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton and Erica Gimpel also starred.

You can read her complete post below.