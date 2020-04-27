‘American Idol’s First Remote Live Show Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘God Friended Me’ Series Finale Steady

ABC entered a new realm of television with its first remote live episode of American Idol, which topped Sunday’s primetime ratings delivering a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.04 million viewers. The rating marked a two-tenths boost from last week’s special, and the two-hour program led into a fresh episode of The Rookie (0.7, 4.96M), which held steady in the demo and helped the network win the night overall in the demo.

The showing came on a night when CBS aired a pair of finales. First up was God Friended Me, which aired its two-part series finale after announcing less than two weeks ago that it was wrapping its two-season run. The first hour (0.6, 6.40M) delivered its best rating since January 12 and its largest audience since December 8. The finale (0.5, 6.07M) slipped in the demo and was on par viewership-wise with last week.

CBS’ season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.6, 5.32M) also held steady. 60 Minutes delivered a 0.9 rating and 10.73 million viewers and was the night’s most-watched show; CBS was also the night’s most-watched network.

There was a one-tenth dip across the board for NBC’s Sunday lineup. Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.99M) kicked off the evening followed by The Wall (0.4, 2.85M). Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.3, 1.70M) and Good Girls (0.3, 1.57M) both hit series lows.

Fox’s Sunday animation block surfed steady waters in the demo with The Simpsons (0.5, 1.35M), Duncanville (0.4, 972,000M), Bob’s Burgers (0.5, 1.33M) and Family Guy (0.6, 1.50M).

Elsewhere, the CW aired the first new episode of Batwoman (0.2, 668,000) in five weeks, which held steady in the demo.