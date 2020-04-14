‘God Friended Me’ Canceled After Two Seasons On CBS, Sets Series Finale

CBS has opted to end drama God Friended Me after two seasons. I hear the decision was made early enough so the series’ creative team had time to craft the Season 2 finale as a series finale and give the show, from Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Prods., a proper ending.

God Friended Me, starring Brandon Michael Hall, will end with a two-hour series finale on April 26, 8:00-10 PM.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons,” CBS and WBTV said in a joint statement. “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last “friend suggestion” in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

While never a strong demo draw, the supernaturally themed God Friended Me had attracted sizable audiences. It was a breakout, ranking as one of the top three most watched new series last season with 10 million viewers and improving its Sunday time period significantly to earn a Season 2 renewal.

Like a slew of other series suffering a sophomore slump, God Friended Me‘s numbers have gone down. However, the current Hollywood shutdown, which has thrown all broadcast pilots in limbo, had been expected to give a boost to the renewal chances of bubble shows like God Friended Me.

God Friended Me is a humor-tinged uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

The series also stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. It is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. The series was created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are the executive producers for Warner Bros. Television.