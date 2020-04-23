‘One World: Together At Home’ Delivers Over 270 Millions Viewers Worldwide

The Global Citizen broadcast special One World: Together At Home amassed a staggering 270 million viewers across the globe on television and digital platforms — and the numbers continue to grow. The special was produced to support frontline healthcare workers and global COVID-19 response efforts

More numbers from international markets have yet to be reported and Chinese broadcasters Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, Bytedance, Kuaishou, NetEase, bilibili and Weibo will air the special in the upcming week.

World Health Organization and Global Citizen partnered with Lady Gaga for the six-hour digital stream followed by a two-hour special which unified artists, philanthropists and world leaders to inspire people around the world, focusing on communities impacted by COVID-19. The special featured tributes to, the scientists, healthcare professionals, and other essential services workers that have led the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special aired across 60 global broadcast networks, nine major digital platforms and hundreds of affiliates, across more than 175 countries. According to Nielsen, the U.S. estimated 20.7 million viewers tuned into the two-hour broadcast special across multiple networks including ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, and iHeartMedia. According to Alphonso data, 45% of all live TV viewers in the U.S. tuned into the special.

The event raised $127 million in commitments from corporate partners and philanthropists to date for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the pandemic. Donations to the fund will support WHO’s work around the world, the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF. The digital and broadcast special also asked viewers to be active participants, encouraging global citizens to take action and voice their support for global COVID-19 response efforts.