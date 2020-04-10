Casts Of ‘Glee’, ‘SCTV’, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ & ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’ Set For ‘Stars In The House’

EXCLUSIVE: More great bookings for the livestream Stars in the House: Next week’s remote line-up includes cast members and others from Glee, SCTV, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and a reunion of NBC’s 2018 Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert event with, among others, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alice Cooper.

The series hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to raise donations for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 efforts has been on a roll recently with “reunion” episodes, drawing the casts of Frasier, Desperate Housewives, Taxi and This is Us, among others.

The episodes are available at the Stars in the House website and on YouTube. See next week’s full schedule below.

The week kicks off on Easter Sunday, April 12 at 2 pm ET, with the cast and creator of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert joining the show, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam and Norm Lewis. The remote get-together arrives as NBC presents a primetime encore presentation that evening of the 2018 musical event.

Tuesday brings a cast reunion of Fox’s Glee, including Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and Kevin McHale.

Then on Wednesday, four stars of the classic sketch comedy SCTV – including two Schitt’s Creek alum – will beam into House: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Andrea Martin and Martin Short.

Friday brings NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist with cast Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, and creator/executive producer Austin Winsberg and producer/choreographer Mandy Moore.

Since the first Stars in the House episode on March 16, the series has raised $174,300 to benefit The Actors Fund.

The schedule and guest line-up for next week’s Stars in the House are:

Sunday, April 12, 2 pm, ET

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert Reunion of NBC’s Easter event including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam and Norm Lewis.

Tuesday, April 14, 8 pm ET

Glee Cast reunion of the Fox TV show including Darren Criss, Matt Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale.

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm ET

SCTV Cast members from the Canadian sketch comedy TV show including Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara and Martin Short.

Friday, April 17, 8 pm ET

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Cast members of the NBC series including Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, John Clarence Stewart, and creator/executive producer Austin Winsberg and producer/choreographer Mandy Moore.