Glass Entertainment Preps Quarantine-Themed Dating Podcast & Eyes Television Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Glass Entertainment Group, the producer of CNN’s Lincoln: An American President and HGTV’s Frozen in Time with Maureen McCormick, is launching a quarantine-themed dating podcast that it hopes can be adapted for television.

The company is launching Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions, which will tell stories of how millennials and Generation Z are dealing with the lockdown from a dating perspective.

The podcast, which will launch April 22, includes stories such as Kate, who breaks quarantine protocol to see the guy she previously started dating because she didn’t want to ruin the momentum and Reno, who refuses to stop seeing women because he fears not having sex more than the risk of the virus.

The show is hosted by Glass execs Andrea Gunning and Ben Fetterman, who exec produced Glass and Wondery’s Confronting: O.J. Simpson podcast, which was hosted by Ron Goldman’s sister Kim. That show scored more than 7M downloads since it launched in June 2019.

Glass Entertainment Group CEO Nancy Glass is also in the process of pitching the idea to broadcasters as networks mull shows that can be produced remotely.

“A lifetime with one person might be too much but weeks without anyone is unbearable,” said Glass. “That’s one of the lessons we’ve learned on Dating Diaries. The idea of dating may seem unimportant right now but for single people who live alone, this crisis brings an added layer of frustration. They crave attention, connection, and sex. On this podcast, we talk to singles who are trying to figure out how to find happiness or at least a hookup during quarantine. The resulting podcast is funny, shocking and deeply moving.”

Gunning added, “For singles, we’re all worried about getting sick and protecting our extended families. But on the other hand, we’re starving for some companionship being alone 24/7. We’re still getting excited about the next text and fearing the next rejection. All while realizing the world is completely upended.”