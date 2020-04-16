GLAAD Sets ‘Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone’ Livestream Event In Response To COVID-19; Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Mj Rodriguez And More To Appear

GLAAD is set to host the live stream event “Together in Pride: You are Not Alone” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be available on GLAAD’s YouTube channel and Facebook Live at April 26 and 8 pm ET. “Together In Pride” will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers impacted by the coronavirus.

The event will include performances by Kesha and Melissa Etheridge as well as special guests Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Lilly Singh, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany with more guests being announced soon. Actor and producer Erich Bergen is working alongside GLAAD to bring the event to the masses

“At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work.”

“Together in Pride: You are Not Alone” will also raise critical funds for CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia. CenterLink strengthens, supports, and connects LGBTQ community centers, which serve over 2 million people each year. Participating community centers will also share the livestream on their social platforms.

“LGBTQ centers are the heart of the community, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic these centers have continued to provide vital connectivity and services, pivoting to virtual programming, modifying in-person services when possible, and ensuring that their communities have resources and support when they need it the most,” said Denise Spivak, Interim CEO of CenterLink.

In March, GLAAD joined over 100 LGBTQ organizations in an open letter calling on U.S. public health officials and media to address the heightened vulnerability of LGBTQ people to COVID-19. Amongst other factors, the LGBTQ community experiences higher rates of cancer, HIV, and tobacco use — all which factor into higher susceptibility to negative outcomes from COVID-19. Additionally, LGBTQ people continue to experience discrimination and unwelcoming attitudes in medical settings, and as a result, many are reluctant to seek medical care. On Wednesday, Centerlink released a letter signed by over 160 LGBTQ community centers to House and Senate leaders, urging them to include nonprofits who serve the LGBTQ population in future relief packages.

Sarah Kate Ellis will serve as an Executive Producer of the “Together in Pride: You are Not Alone,” livestream along with Erich Bergen, as well as GLAAD Media Award producers and staff members Anthony Ramos, Bill McDermott, Mark Hartnett, and Rich Ferraro. The event comes in the wake of the cancellations of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles. GLAAD is working to reschedule the event to later in the year.