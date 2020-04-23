GLAAD’s ‘Together In Pride: You Are Not Alone’ Livestream Fundraising Event Adds Billy Porter, Pete Buttigieg, Rosie O’Donnell And More

Billy Porter, Pete & Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews, and Tyler Oakley are the newest additions to GLAAD’s upcoming event Together in Pride: You are Not Alone. The online special, which will be co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, will stream live on GLAAD’s YouTube channel and Facebook April 26 at 8pm ET. Together in Pride is GLAAD’s response to COVID-19 and will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink.

Alex Newell and the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill have also joined the lineup of previously announced special performances that include Kesha and Melissa Etheridge as well as Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar, who recently appeared in Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse.

“At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work.”

“LGBTQ centers are the heart of the community, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic these centers have continued to provide vital connectivity and services, pivoting to virtual programming, modifying in-person services when possible, and ensuring that their communities have resources and support when they need it the most,” said Denise Spivak, Interim CEO of CenterLink.

Previously announced Together in Pride guests include Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany. Erich Bergen is creating the event with GLAAD. Sarah Kate Ellis will serve as an Executive Producer alongside Erich Bergen, as well as GLAAD Media Award producers and staff members Anthony Ramos, Bill McDermott, Mark Hartnett, and Rich Ferraro.

The event comes in the wake of the cancellations of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and in Los Angeles. GLAAD is working to reschedule the event to later in the year.