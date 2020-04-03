Gersh Agency Implements Pay Cuts Amid Deepening COVID-19 Health Crisis

Gersh has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to impose salary reductions in an effort to mitigate the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the entertainment business as the death toll worldwide continues to rise.

Like other companies that have resorted to pay cuts, Gersh Agency’s biggest earners will take he brunt of the reductions, with Bob Gersh and David Gersh foregoing their salaries.

The agency also has furloughed a small group of mostly support staff with the idea of bringing them back when the business returns to normal. They are keeping their health benefits.

Gersh has a strong talent department and recently signed a franchise agreement with the WGA.