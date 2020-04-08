George & Amal Clooney Personally Donate Over $1 Million Towards Coronavirus Relief

EXCLUSIVE: Add George and Amal Clooney to the list of Hollywood leaders who have made significant personal donations to help the devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought. Deadline has learned that the Clooneys have donated north of $1 million, targeted directly towards six areas in great need. They’ve donated $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television home — where Clooney is a board member — the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. An additional $300,000 has also been provided to three international charities; Lebanese Food Bank, Lombardo Italy Region and the NHS.

The Motion Picture and Television Fund provides temporary financial assistance for needs created or complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It assists with issues including health insurance, mental health assistance, rent, food and other essentials. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 relief fund helps cover member grants for health premiums, food, shelter and medical expense. The Lebanese Food Bank feeds the needy unable to work, the elderly, the disabled, those with chronic diseases, single mothers and orphans. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles supports the LA Emergency COVID-19 fund to help provide childcare for the city’s first responders and health care workers, help with shelter for the homeless, the feeding the elderly and offering direct financial assistance to Angelenos that have been impacted. The Lombardo Italy Region directly support hospitals in the Lombardo region that are facing the COVID-19 emergency. Finally, the National Health Service COVID-19 appeal supports hospital staff and volunteers at the front line who are caring for COVID-19 patients.