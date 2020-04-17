Gov. Gavin Newsom Unveils Recovery Task Force For California With Bob Iger, Arnold Schwarzenegger & Others; Tom Steyer To Co-Chair

After nearly a month of mandated self-isolation, California is aiming at “a safe reset for a roadmap to recovery.” Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced an advisory council to help plan the state’s economic revival whose members include Disney chief Bob Iger, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Apple CEO Tim Cook

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will co-chair the effort with Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton. The group also includes other tech CEOs and business leaders along with health care company officials and former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

Newsom said the task force “of the best and brightest leaders” will focus on “a safe reset, a safe restart for a roadmap for recovery — predicated on health, predicated on data, predicated on science. We’re not gonna get ahead of ourselves. We’re gonna do this thoughtfully and judiciously.”

Along with Schwarzenegger, the group also includes three other former California governors: Jerry Brown, who served from 1976-83 and again from 2011-19; Gray Davis (1999-2003) and Pete Wilson (1991-99).

Tom Steyer Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock

The advisory panel will meet twice a month through the rest of the year, Newsom said, and will provide updates on their work every Wednesday starting next week.

“We will try to come up with a recovery plan that is worthy of California’s past and pushes us to a better future and remedies some of the injustices which this COVID-19 pandemic have revealed in our society,” Steyer said during the news conference.

The task force is being formed as 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 shutdown began in mid-March.