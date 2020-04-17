Gary Janetti’s Prince George Shares Coronavirus Message Of Support On Instagram

Gary Janetti’s Prince George is letting the world know he’s “doing OK” during the coronavirus crisis ahead of his upcoming HBO Max animated series The Prince.



Family Guy producer Janetti shared the animated character’s message on Instagram Friday.

“Hey guys, it’s me, Prince George. Thought I’d show you all I’m doing OK, sing “Imagine”, the cartoon character says as he chuckles. “Just kidding, just kidding. So out of touch. Cringe! Am I right? Anyway, I know self-isolating is difficult and we’re all sick of being stuck in the same 775 rooms, or, you know, studio apartment, it’s different for everyone.”

Janetti’s Prince George encourages everyone to “hang in there, keep making your workout videos and cooking tutorials, stay positive and be nice to your serving staff. They’re doing the best they can, even though lunch f—king sucked today.”

Written and executive produced by Janetti, the upcoming The Prince will follow a cartooned 6-year-old Prince George, voiced by Janetti, spilling the royal “tea” on his family, followers and the British Monarchy.

Orlando Bloom stars as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

