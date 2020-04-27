Garcelle Beauvais To Host ‘Going To Bed With Garcelle’ Late-Night Talk Show Podcast For MGM

Garcelle Beauvais is making a move into the podcast space. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is set to host Going to Bed with Garcelle, a weekly late-night talk show podcast for MGM.

Produced by New York-based podcast company Radio Point and her Beauvais Wilson Productions, Going to Bed with Garcelle will feature Beauvais and a celebrity guest dishing on relationships, dating, sex, and more, with no topic off limits. Premiering on May 7, the first season will consist of 26, 30-minute episodes and will be distributed across all major podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify.

MGM

“Garcelle is a rare talent…funny, fast, smart, and always full of surprises. Now that she’s shown viewers part of her personal life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we think a podcast is the perfect platform to showcase Garcelle After Dark,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television. “In this late-night, round-table talk show format Garcelle ‘goes there’ and no topic is off-limits. This is like Sex & the City-meets-The View!”

The podcast expands Beauvais’ relationship with MGM, whose Evolution Media produces the popular Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on which she stars. On the film side, she most recently appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She currently plays Dennis Quaid’s love interest in Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever, is featured in the psychological television thriller, Tell Me a Story and can next be seen in the anticipated Coming 2 America.Beauvais is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment.