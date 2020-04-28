‘Fuller House’ Sets Premiere Date For Final Episodes

Netflix’s Fuller House will drop the final episodes for season five — and the series — on June 2.

The spinoff sitcom from the original Full House premiered its fifth and final season on December 6, 2019. And now, come June, we will say goodbye to DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibler (Andrea Barber).

The series focuses on the trio of women — who all appeared in the original — as they reunited and help support one another as they navigate careers, parenting and relationships with their own families. Original cast members Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos also appear in the series and willl be there to say goodbye. Original cast member Lori Loughlin appeared in earlier episodes of the season but will not be in the final episodes as she was not invited back after her and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli were faced with conspiracy charges in the elite college admissions fraud scheme.