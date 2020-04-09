Forget ‘Full House’ – Now, There’s ‘Full Quarantine’, An Instagram Parody Courtesy Of John Stamos

You’ve seen Full House. Then Fuller House. Now, there’s Full Quarantine.

Okay, the coronavirus quarantine is no laughing matter. But in an effort to cheer us all up, John Stamos has recreated the opening of his Full House television show using the older and wiser characters that became the Fuller House cast to bring a little message of hope to the television fan community.

Series stars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and series creator Jeff Franklin all play along. The end cap is a reminder that “Unlike Full House, this will all go away.”

Watch the segment below.