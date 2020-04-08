Fugitive Boards COVID-19 Series; HBO Go Makes Taiwan Debut; Aspen Shortfest Crowns Virtual Winners – Global Briefs

Fugitive, the content development, financing and executive producing company run by Anthony Kimble and Merrily Ross, has partnered with Alex Holder’s Rogo Productions, with the former taking international distribution rights to feature doc Keep Quiet, about a far-right Hungarian radical who discovers he is Jewish, series Conflict Of Interest, about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Empty Planet, a fast-turnaround COVID-19 series being shot entirely using drones during the pandemic. Fugitive will also become a development and distribution partner on Abby, a multi-part drama series about Abby Stein, a young transgender person from New York who used to be an ultra-Orthodox Rabbi.

HBO Go has launched in Japan, teaming with cable operator Taiwan Broadband Communications (TBC). Existing subs to TBC will have instant access to the service, with additional fees. The platform will feature U.S. shows including Westworld, as well as WarnerMedia’s Taiwanese original productions such as The Teenage Psychic and its sequel, as well as The World Between Us. More local productions including Adventure Of The Ring and Dream Raiders will air on HBO and HBO GO in 2020. In Asia, HBO GO is already available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, as well as Thailand which launched on March 30.

Aspen Film has announced the winners of its Shortfest, which was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said the move preserved the Oscar-qualifying status of the festival. Winners, which were voted on by remote juries, were: A Youth (UK, Italy, Greece), won won Best Documentary; Flower Punk (Japan), which took the Audience Award; Postcards From The End of the World (Greece), Best Comedy; Bablinga (France), Best Drama; And Then The Bear (France), Best Animation; Something To Remember (Sweden), Best Short Short; Heading South (China, U.S.), Best Student Short; Bag (U.S), The Ellen Award; and The Manchador (Norway, Germany), which picked up the Youth Jury Award.