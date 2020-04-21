‘Friends’ Cast Offers Tickets To HBO Max Reunion Special To Benefit Charity

Click to Skip Ad
Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston, NBC via Instagram

Lucky fans of Friends will have the opportunity to attend the upcoming reunion special for the iconic NBC sitcom — and they’ll be able to grab a coffee at Central Perk with the cast.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer took to Instagram to announce that they are joining the All In Challenge and offering six tickets to the taping.

“We’re so excited to join the All In challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “We’re inviting you and five of your friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had  … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

She added, “Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected.”

This is part of the All In Challenge which has gathered celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise funds for those in need including the elderly, kids and frontline heroes. Madonna, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds also are helping the charity that benefits various organizations including America’s Food Fund, which gives people reliable access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming on the Friends reunion special has been delayed due to the coronavirus and won’t be available when the streaming service launches May 27.

View this post on Instagram

Hi guys 👋🏼 ❤️⠀ ⠀ We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. ⠀ ⠀ We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.⠀ ⠀ We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. ⠀ Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something… We are all in!! You may have heard about the reunion special we are doing for HBO Max, well… WE ALL want YOU and five of YOUR friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had. PLUS sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllinChallenge.com and give WHATEVER you can- $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen You in? #ALLINCHALLENGE Stay safe, see you SOON

A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on

View this post on Instagram

Some of you may have heard about a reunion special I’m going to be doing with my FRIENDS for HBO Max… Wanna come? How about you bring five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24? Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping, where we’ll be together again for the first time in ages as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. You’ll grab a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk — and get the “Friends” VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter and give whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of the proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen We’re ALL IN. Are you? *Standard audience terms, conditions and restrictions apply.

A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) on

