‘Friends’ Cast Offers Tickets To HBO Max Reunion Special To Benefit Charity

Lucky fans of Friends will have the opportunity to attend the upcoming reunion special for the iconic NBC sitcom — and they’ll be able to grab a coffee at Central Perk with the cast.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer took to Instagram to announce that they are joining the All In Challenge and offering six tickets to the taping.
“We’re so excited to join the All In challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” Aniston wrote on Instagram. “We’re inviting you and five of your friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”
She added, “Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected.”
This is part of the All In Challenge which has gathered celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise funds for those in need including the elderly, kids and frontline heroes. Madonna, Russell Wilson and Ciara, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds also are helping the charity that benefits various organizations including America’s Food Fund, which gives people reliable access to food during the coronavirus pandemic.
Filming on the Friends reunion special has been delayed due to the coronavirus and won’t be available when the streaming service launches May 27.
