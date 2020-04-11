Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Wins Demos, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Return On New Day Rings In Strongly

The entrepreneurial spirit was strong among a home viewing audience eager to make something for themselves now that employment is stagnant. They propelled ABC’s Shark Tank to the top of the demo wars with an 0.8.

The wheeling/dealing reality show came in lower in total audience, but its momentum helped carrying newsmag 20/20 to an 0.6 in the trailing two hours.

A new day dawned Friday evening for the reboot of Magnum P I. The show returned after a long hiatus, filling the time slot vacated when Hawaii Five-0 paddled into the sunset of its 10th season.

There was fear and speculation that the January 31 episode marked the end of Magnum P.I., But eight weeks later, it returns to finish its second season, with hopes to generate momentum for a third. So far, so good, as it tied with several programs in demos with an 0.7 and had the night’s largest total audience by far in preliminary ratings.

Earlier at CBS, MacGyver came in with a solid 0.7 and a total audience just under Magnum P.I.. Blue Bloods capped the night with a rerun.

At NBC, The Blacklist also scored an 0.7, its #2 highest rating for a Friday telecast in the prime 18-49 demos, trailing only its 0.8 on March 20. Dateline also had a solid night, coming in with an 0.5 that’s borderline 0.6. For its second hour from 10-11 PM, Dateline tied for #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and was #1 outright among those nets in the key news demo of adults 25-54.

On Fox, the WWE Friday Night SmackDown came in at 0.6, with its main event featuring new Universal champion Braun Strowman, who defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.

The CW saw Charmed come in at an 0.2, with Dynasty engaging at an 0.1.