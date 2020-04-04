Friday Ratings: ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Finale Gets Big Goodbye, As ‘Shark Tank’ Circles Nearby

The end came with a bang for police procedural Hawaii Five-0, as the CBS series capped off ten years of action with a solid evening to top the Friday ratings.

A new version of the original series (which lasted 12 years), this edition of Hawaii Five-0 bowed in Sept. 2010. It scored a solid 0.9 and had the largest total audience of the night by far. Lead-in MacGyver benefited from the anticipation, itself scoring an impressive 0.8. Blue Bloods capped the evening with an 0.7.

ABC ’s Shark Tank hung tough, though, coming in at an 0.9, but with a lesser total audience. The trailing 20/20 had an 0.6.

For NBC , The Blacklist (second-highest rating of the season) and Dateline both stood up well in the face of the onslaught, each scoring an 0.6. Dateline topped the newsmag on the night, edging out 20./20 in total audience.

Fox ’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown also came in with an 0.6.