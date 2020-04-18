Friday Ratings: CBS Lineup Of Crime Dramas Edge ABC’s Entrepreneurs And Newsmag

Click to Skip Ad
Magnum P.I.
Karen Neal/CBS

The CBS crime drama lineup again topped the Friday demo wars, but ABC was also a solid contender.

At the eye network, MacGyver (which revealed the secret of Angus “Mac” MacGyver’s mother) and Magnum P.I. (which focused on a murder on a bus tour) both came in at a solid 0.7 and had the night’s biggest audiences, with Magnum P.I. slightly rising at 9 PM. A rerun of Blue Bloods finished off the night.

ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 also came in at 0.7, albeit with smaller total audiences than the CBS shows.

NBC saw a new The Blacklist score an 0.6 in the 8 PM time slot, followed by a repeat of the show. The late tally saw Dateline come in at an 0.5

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown had an 0.6, while at The CW, Charmed tallied an 0.2 and Dynasty an 0.1.

 

