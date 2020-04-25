Friday Ratings: CBS Crime Procedurals Take The Night With Strong ‘Blue Bloods’ Return

The CBS crime drama lineup took top honors in the Friday night demo wars, drawing the night’s largest audiences and topping the demos.

MacGyver and Magnum P.I. led off with strong 0.7 scores, but Blue Bloods, returning from several weeks of reruns, had an 0.8 and the evening’s largest audience to close out a dominant run by the eye network.

The second night of the NFL draft had an 0.7 to take over ABC for the night. The big names were largely off the board for rounds 2 and 3 of the draft, but still pulled hardcore fan interest.

At NBC, The Blacklist and Dateline both had an 0.6, with the newsmag having its most-watched show since Dec. 14, 2018.F

Fox saw WWE Friday Night SmackDown sag to an 0.5, well-below its usual high scores and no doubt a product of increased sports fan competition on the evening.

The CW had reruns of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway?