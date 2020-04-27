Freeform Orders ‘None of the Above’ Twentysomething Friends Comedy Pilot From ‘Black-ish’s Kenny Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Freeform has given a pilot green light to None of the Above (working title), a single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Kenny Smith (Black-ish).

None of the Above, from from ABC Studios and Tornante TV, is a single-camera comedy about two friends post-college who find their transition into the “real” world messy because they don’t quite conform to expectations. Cannon’s a black guy who loves things like indie-folk and foreign films, just as much as he loves hip-hop and both Michael Jordans. Valencia’s a devout Christian with a budding career guiding children in the school system and is also a big fan of premarital sex, curse words and marijuana. The show tackles issues such as race, identity and sexual politics, as these two best friends lean on each other to stay true to who they are … or who they’ll eventually become.

The project stems from Smith’s overall deal at ABC Studios. He is a consulting producer on the ABC/ABC Studios flagship comedy series Black-ish after serving as executive producer/co-showrunner on the series last season. He previously did stints as co-executive producer on Black-ish, NBC’s Marlon and ABC’s TV adaptation of Uncle Buck.

Smith, who shared an Emmy nomination and won an NAACP award for his work in season 3 on Black-ish., was the showrunner for BET’s longest running and highest rated series, The Game, where he executive produced the final three seasons and directed over a dozen episodes.

This marks Freeform’s first pilot order of 2020. The Disney network is looking to expand its comedy portfolio beyond hit Grown-ish, a spinoff from Black-ish, which has become a signature series for Freeform. The net’s latest comedy series, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, recently wrapped a quiet first-season run.