Freeform Names Kristen Andersen VP Of Communications

Kristen Andersen, former Director of Publicity at ABC, has returned to Walt Disney Television as Freeform’s vice president of communications.

In her new role, Andersen will spearhead Freeform’s corporate and consumer media relations with oversight of program publicity, industry relations, awards outreach and talent relations. She also will serve as spokesperson for the network and manage all press-facing special events, including the annual Freeform Summit.

“Kristen jumped right into the role, starting on March 16, the first day of shelter in place, and quickly proved to be a collaborative, creative and strategic executive, said Tricia Melton, senior vice president, Marketing, Creative and Brand, whose purview now includes communications and to whom Andersen will report.

Andersen joins the young adult brand from Netflix, where she led campaigns on some of the service’s most high profile, non-fiction projects including the Emmy-winning, nature documentary series Our Planet.

During her time at ABC, Andersen launched some of their most praised franchises, including Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. She also managed publicity for several seasons of Grey’s Anatomy and Dancing with the Stars, among others.

She left ABC in 2016 to join Shondaland in the newly created role of vice president, Marketing and Communications, where she managed the promotion of all series, development and talent relations. Prior to Shondaland and ABC, Andersen worked at Bravo, where she orchestrated launches for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She was also a member of the public relations team at AMC Networks, where she supported campaigns for critically acclaimed series such as Mad Men and Breaking Bad. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Boston University.

“I am excited to be back with Walt Disney Television leading the talented and passionate communications team at Freeform,” said Andersen. “The network has a clear vision and understands both the power of their content and the power of their audience. They excel at being inclusive, bold and entertaining, and I look forward to building on all their successes to date and driving their business forward in a meaningful way.”