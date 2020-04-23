Fred The Godson Dies: New York Rapper Had COVID-19, Was 35

The pandemic has claimed yet another young victim, as New York rapper Fred the Godson has died from COVID-19 at age 35. His death was confirmed by his friend, DJ Self.

Born Frederick Thomas, the South Bronx rapper had earlier sent out a picture of himself on a ventilator. He had asthma and had impaired kidney function as a complication of COVID-19. In the picture, he held up a closed fist, writing on Instagram, “I’m in here with this [COVID] 19 sh–! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!”

Condolences poured in online from Fred the Godson’s friends. DJ Self wrote that he”was loved … never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic Sleep Well my brother.” His collaborator Jaquae wrote, “Sleep in peace my brother…. You’ll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I’m lost right now.”

Fred the Godson was featured in XXL‘s 2011 Freshman class. He released his mixtape City of God in 2012, hosted by DJ Drama. The tape included features from Diddy, Pusha T and Raekwon. He also collaborated with such artists as Meek Mill. This year, he released a solo project and a collaboration with Jay Pharoah.

Survivors include his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, and two children. No memorial plans have been announced.