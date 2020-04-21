‘Fraggle Rock’: Apple TV+ Launches New Mini-Sodes Of Muppets Classic – Watch The Teaser

Apple TV+ has the balm for a world that could some Fraggle-ing. The streamer is launching Fraggle Rock: Rock On! — a series of new, original mini-episodes starring the Muppets from the original 1980s series.

Again starring Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt, the shortform blasts from the past feature new stories and classic Fraggle songs. The first mini-episodes went live today, with new ones rolling out on ensuing Tuesdays. Watch a teaser trailer above.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! focuses on how we are all connected through friendship in the era of social distancing. While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they still find ways to have fun together with music, silliness, special guests and of course the help of Doozertubes, devices created by the industrious Doozers. In the first mini-sode entitled “Shine On,” new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles’ caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song, “Shine On, Shine On Me.”

In according with stay-at-home guidelines, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is shot on iPhones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from around the U.S.

The mini-sides are produced by the Jim Henson Company, which was behind the original series that aired from 1983-87 on HBO. Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia are the executive producers.

HBO began airing remastered original episodes of Fraggle Rock in 2016.