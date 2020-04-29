Donald Trump To Do Fox News Virtual Town Hall On Sunday At Lincoln Memorial

President Donald Trump will do a virtual town hall with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on Sunday.

The two-hour event, America Together: Returning to Work, will take place at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump did a Fox News town hall last month at the White House, with Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner as moderators, and the event also featured Vice President Mike Pence and members of the coronavirus task force. Baier and MacCallum also moderated a town hall with Trump on March 5 in Scranton, PA, which was the most watched election town hall on cable news.

The town hall will take place from 7 PM ET to 9 PM ET, and Trump will answer questions that can be submitted to Fox News’ social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with a chance to appear in the national broadcast.

Trump is doing the town hall even though he has been critical of some of the network’s coverage. Over the weekend, he tweeted that the network “just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research.”

He complained that they network “keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct.”

“The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!” he wrote.