Fox Lot Food Workers Prepare Meals For Disabled In Relief Program With LA Mayor’s Office

Fox Corp. said that as part of a COVID-19 relief effort up to 34 food service workers at the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles have started preparing 2,000 meals daily for people with disabilities as part of a four-week partnership with the L.A. Mayor’s Office.

A team of Fox workers Monday started putting together meals five days a week in the Commissary and News Cafe kitchens at the Fox lot in Century City. (Rupert Murdoch hung on to the historic lot even when he sold most of 21st Century Fox’ entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co.). Fox workers assemble, pack and truck the meals to a distribution point – in this case the parking lot of the Palms-Rancho Park Branch of the L.A. Public Library – for distribution.

Access Services, the Los Angeles County Consolidated Transportation Services Agency that offers complementary ADA service to people with disabilities, provide vans and drivers to deliver the meals. The 2,000 recipients were identified by the L.A. Department on Disability in conjunction with 20 community-based organizations and the California Department of Rehabilitation, Fox said.

In his daily briefing Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti thanked the company, noting the more than 1 million people with disabilities living in Los Angeles County, many in poverty or food insecure. “While this pandemic has strained all of us, our neighbors with disabilities are among the most vulnerable.”

“We all know the historic Fox lot and the history of building our city and Century City up, but thanks to what was then out of work folks who used to provide meals to … workers in our film and television industry, wer’re putting them back to work thanks to Fox to help folks who are facing new barriers accessing food in this period,” Garcetti said.